Charles Howard Linn

Charles Howard Linn Obituary
Charles Howard Linn Charles Howard Linn died peacefully at home on March 17, 2020. He was an engineer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for many years and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his sons Steven H. and Charles D. Linn, and their wives. He had six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Details regarding a celebration-of-life gathering will be announced at a later date. A more detailed obituary can be found at http://angelsabovecs.com/obituaries.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
