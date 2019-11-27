|
|
Chuck Norris was born after an urgent bumpy ride from Ozawkie Kansas to St Francis Hospital on March 1, 1945 to Mildred and Charles Norris. He grew up in the Sunflower Ammunition community (Eudora KS), where he was able to fish and hunt. He was a mail carrier right out of high school, until he joined the United States Army. As a graduate of Columbia College, he was able to become a career military officer for the Army National Guard. He retired from the Army in 1998 to really begin living. He traveled with his wife and best friend Kathy Norris. They were married on January 2, 1987. He was an avid collector, a member of the Mayetta Masonic Lodge, Mayetta Methodist Church and a frequent client of the Prairie Band Casino. Chuck was a good friend; he touched many lives and told many stories. Of all the things he did in this world, being a dad was his greatest joy. He leaves six adult children that are wiser from his wisdom, stronger because of his love of them and their families; Tina (Ron) Martin of Topeka, Syd Ruiz of Manhattan, Heather Norris of Topeka, Brian (Mary) Ruiz of Topeka, Carrie Norris of Indianapolis, IN, Chazz (Angela) Norris of DeForest, WI; nine grandchildren, Catie, Brittany, Ashley, Jessica, Monte Scott, Drew, Jerod, Haydn and Charlotte and 2 great-grandchildren Vivienne and Riley. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents. A come and go Irish Wake will be held at the Martin home beginning at 6:45 P.M. Friday. Funeral services with Masonic honors will be held at the Mayetta Methodist Church in Mayetta, Kansas on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ozawkie Cemetery with military honors provided. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Mayetta Methodist Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603. Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Charles Charles Joseph Joseph "Chuck" Chuck Norris Norris
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019