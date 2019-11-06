|
|
Charles "Ray" Kaelin Charles "Ray" Kaelin, Louisville, KY died on October 29, 2019 in Kansas City, MO at the age of 80 after a long illness. Ray was born March 8, 1939 in Louisville, to Meinrad and Mary Lillian Kaelin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Scottie and his brother Jim.
Ray is survived by his children: David Kaelin, Highlands Ranch, CO, Robert Kaelin (Lisa), Kansas City, MO, Stacey Banister (Rob), Linwood, KS and Len Lehmann, Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Ray graduated from St. Xavier High School in Louisville, KY. After earning a degree in physics from Centre College in Danville, KY, he spent his entire career in the railroad industry, starting with the Southern Railway before taking a job with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad in Topeka, KS. Ray authored numerous publications on rail safety and technical development. He retired as an Executive Vice President of Engineering with Santa Fe.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:00am Saturday, November 9 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St Athanasius Catholic Church, Louisville, KY.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019