Charles Abrams
Charles "Chuck" L. Abrams Charles "Chuck" L. Abrams, age 62, of Topeka passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. Chuck was born July 21, 1956 in Topeka the son of Kenneth and Elvira Peavler Abrams. He married Kathy Bokay March 11, 1978 in Topeka. Chuck worked at Seymour Foods in Topeka. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and c.b.ing. He was preceded in death by a son, Jason. He is survived by his wife, Kathy of over 41 years; two sons, Joe (Breann) Abrams and Dustin Abrams; three brothers, Kenneth Abrams, Richard "Jeff" Abrams and Scott Abrams; two sisters, Dolly Brown and Patti Billbe and three grandchildren, Brayden, Taylor and Madison, all of the Topeka area. Chuck's wishes were to be cremated. Memorial services are pending at the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
