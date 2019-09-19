Home

Rev. Charles L. Hanson

Rev. Charles L. Hanson Obituary
Rev. Charles L. Hanson Rev. Charles Leslie Hanson, 96, Topeka, formerly of Axtell, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St. Francis Campus in Topeka. Visitation will be held from noon until 8 p.m., Monday, September 23 at Axtell-Landreth Funeral Home, Axtell with the family receiving friends from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service is 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 24 at Salem Lutheran Church, Axtell. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Axtell-Landreth Funeral Home.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
