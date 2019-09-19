|
Rev. Charles L. Hanson Rev. Charles Leslie Hanson, 96, Topeka, formerly of Axtell, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St. Francis Campus in Topeka. Visitation will be held from noon until 8 p.m., Monday, September 23 at Axtell-Landreth Funeral Home, Axtell with the family receiving friends from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service is 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 24 at Salem Lutheran Church, Axtell. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Axtell-Landreth Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019