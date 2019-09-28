Home

Charles L. Wilson Silver Lake-Charles L. Wilson, 86, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home in Silver Lake.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Silver Lake. Interment will be in the Silver Lake Cemetery. Mr. Wilson will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday. October 2, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to

www.piperfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
