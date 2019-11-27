|
Charles Leslie Dutt On November 21, 2019, Charles Leslie Dutt, 93, left his earthly body to join his Heavenly Father for eternity.
He was born August 3, 1926 in Topeka, Kansas to parents Orville and Vivian Dutt. Charles grew up in Topeka where he met and eventually married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Larson. Charles served as a proud member of the Armed Forces from 1945-1953 as part of the 58th Signal Service Battalion. During his service, he received both the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Topeka and married the love of his life Dorothy in 1947. He joined Southwestern Bell Telephone Company where he enjoyed a successful and fulfilling career for 45 years.
His greatest joys in life were his family and faith. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather who exhibited his faith in all earthly endeavors. He felt blessed to be surrounded by his family in Plano and Flower Mound, TX during his retirement. His family included his wife of 71 years Dorothy, daughter Marianne Steele, and grandchildren Shannon, Bridget, and Jerry Steele. He enjoyed doting on his grandchildren as they grew up and embracing their accomplishments as they all graduated from college. He will be missed dearly by all of them.
Charles was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Topeka, Kansas and later at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Plano, TX. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Flower Mound, TX), daughter Marianne Steele (Flower Mound, TX), granddaughters Shannon Steele (Flower Mound, TX) , Bridget Steele (Newport Beach, CA), grandson Jerry Steele (Milwaukee, WI), brother Wendell Dutt (Tacoma, WA), and many nieces and nephews living throughout the United States. He is preceded in death by brothers Jim Dutt and John Dutt. His son Steven Dutt also preceded him in death at the early age of 15 and is now reunited with him in Heaven.
A graveside memorial service to celebrate and remember Charles will be held on November 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Mount Hope Cemetery Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th in Topeka, Kansas.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019