Charles Mark "Chuck" Habig Charles Mark (Chuck) Habig, 71, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19th at Midland Hospice House. He passed surrounded by his loving family, and the prayers of many whose lives he touched, simply through the act of being the best husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Chuck was born on February 23, 1948 to Philip and Mary Ann (Puhl) Habig in Topeka, Kansas. He graduated from Hayden High School in 1966 and spent his entire working career as a concrete finisher; first with his brother-in-law, Richard (Dick) Schiffelbein, and finally with Ben Schreiner Construction. His retirement coincided with his original cancer diagnosis in December 2007. Chuck fought bravely and valiantly, particularly in these past few months, and his strong heart and tough exterior carried him until the end.
Chuck spent nearly 50 years loving his wife, Cheryl (of the home), so much that he married her twice. His bright blue eyes sparkled at being a dad and a "papa," and he could be seen in the seats, bleachers, and on the sidelines of nearly every one of his children's and grandchildren's events. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball, bowling, and loved spending leisurely days on a fishing boat. He was always the "on call" rescuer and taxi whenever his family needed him. When he wasn't watching his grandkids' sports teams, he was yelling at his TV as the Chiefs, Royals, or Kansas State Wildcats played. Without him on this earth to call the holding or traveling situations from his recliner, college and professional sports are likely to turn into sheer anarchy.
Chuck was cared for by so many incredible doctors, nurses, health aids, and advocates during his battle with cancer, many of whom became friends. Their love and compassion was evident in their care for him and the time they spent assuring his family.
Chuck is survived by his daughter Cari (Mike) Phillips, son Craig (Jennifer) Habig, daughter Cori (Casey) Brees, and son Casey (Ashleigh) Habig, all of Topeka. He took great pride in his eleven grandchildren: Kelsey, Alli, Cooper, Caden, Connor, Camrie, Carsyn, Jack, Spencer, Owen, and Cailyn. He is also survived by his remaining two sisters, Lori (John) Bayless and Kathy (Don) Elersic, sisters-in-law, Jane Habig and Laura Habig, and brothers-in-law, PeeWee Plemons and Dick Schiffelbein, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers: Phillip Jr. Habig, Jerome Habig, Vince Habig, Frank Habig, Joe Habig, and 6 sisters: Mary Habig, Marty Shanley, Theresa Schiffelbein, Millie Plemons, Cecelia Umscheid, and Dolly Truhe.
A parish rosary and funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 31st at Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 312 NE Freeman Avenue. The rosary will begin at 9:30am, followed by Mass. Please plan to join Chuck's family after Mass for a luncheon and remembrance celebration in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, Chuck's family knows that all cancer diagnosis suck, and wish for memorial contributions to be sent to the at https://donate3.cancer.org or mail to 1315 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019