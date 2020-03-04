|
Charles Meier Charles W. Meier, 83, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Leawood, Kansas with loved ones by his side.
Born May 18th, 1936, to Henry and Augusta (Konrade) Meier in Holton, Kansas. He was the youngest of eight children. He graduated from Holton High School in 1954, where he loved basketball, football and track. Charlie later attended college at Ottawa University where he also competed as a multi-sport athlete.
Charlie served as an MP in the U.S. Army Reserve. He spent his career with the Santa Fe Railroad, beginning in the Topeka shops as a Carman's Apprentice,moving to drafting and engineering, and retiring as assistant to the General Inspector. After his retirement from Sante Fe he worked as a consultant for the National Railroad of Mexico.
Charlie married Ida Evon Reiman on September 3rd, 1954. They were happily married for 60 years until her passing in 2014. He is survived by his three children, Tammy (Cliff Johnson), Kirk (Nikki), and Rodney, six grandchildren; Ashley, Cole, Dayton, Jake, Lauren and Brogan, and two great-grandchildren; Ryker and Kennedy.
Charlie loved the Jayhawks and was a season ticket holder and member of the Topeka Jayhawk Club. He served on the Topeka Cosmopolitan Club, volunteered many long hours with the ERC and loved carpentry, the outdoors, and travelling. Among his favorite places was the Lakeview cabin he built.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. Private burial will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the - Topeka 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102 Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwelGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020