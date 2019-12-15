|
Charles Milton "Chuck" McClenny Charles Milton "Chuck" McClenny passed away December 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City. Chuck was born on October 21st, 1934 in Valley Falls, Kansas to Duane and Thelma McClenny.
He graduated from Topeka High School and went on to get a Bachelor's Degree in Business at Washburn University. Chuck was the owner of his construction business, McClenny Remodeling. Chuck was a member of the Golden Rule Lodge No. 90.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Muriel McClenny; his children, Tonya (Ralph) Vila, Shawn (Carolina) McClenny, Jodi (Pat) VanderWoude; grandchildren, Talia (Rob) Young, Andre (Daryn) Vila, Tristan Vila, Elle McClenny: great grandchildren, Jerrek, Jaxton and Taelyn; and sister, Beverly Leiber. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Chuck lived his life exactly as he intended, surrounded by his sweet Muriel and family until the end. He was a great son, husband, father and friend and will be missed by all.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Thursday, December 26th, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604. A service to honor and celebrate Chuck's life will follow at 11:00 am at Trinity Presbyterian.
Memorial contributions can be made to Travel Fund in care of the Arab Shrine at 1305 South Kansas, Topeka, KS 66612 or Trinity Presbyterian Church at 4746 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019