Charles O'Neil "Chuck" Buchanan Charles O'Neil 'Chuck' Buchanan, age 93, Grove, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
Charles was born February 15, 1927 in Gibbon, Nebraska to the late Carl Force Buchanan and Lottie Lou Melick Buchanan.
Charles grew up in Gibbon, Nebraska, where he was a football star in high school. He was a boy scout, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Charles attended colleges in Kearney and Fremont, Nebraska and in Kansas City, Missouri. His father raised him in the Masonic lodge in Gibbon, Nebraska. He continued his membership, later joining the Scottish Rite Bodies and the Arab Temple in Topeka.
Charles began his career in forensics with the FBI (15 years); KBI (13 years); and the Johnson County Sheriff's Department (8 years). Following his retirement, he was called back to the KBI for two additional years.
In his spare time, Charles enjoyed playing golf, dancing and playing cards with family and friends. He was a member of West Side Baptist Church, Topeka; charter member of the WNPC; former member of the American Legion; and lifetime member of the IAI and KPOA. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in World War II. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Charles married Eva Jeanene Miller on August 3, 1968 in Topeka, Kansas. She survives at the home.
Additional survivors include three daughters, Barbara Holcomb and husband, Don, Topeka, Vickie Fuller and husband, Ron, Grove, Rhonda Cassidy, Topeka; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Memorial services are being planned for a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020