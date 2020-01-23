|
|
Charles Quinlan Halbeisen Charles Quinlan Halbeisen, 91, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Visitation will be 9-9:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th, Topeka KS 66604. Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020