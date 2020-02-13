|
|
Charles Raymond "Ray" Glaze Charles Raymond Glaze, "Ray" died at home from Merkel Cell cancer on February 8th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born August 1st, 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland to William LeRoy Glaze and Helena Gertrude Phelan Glaze. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brothers, Bill, Bobby, Jack, Gorman, Dick and his little sister Helene. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Cicely Bennett Glaze and their 7 children Caren, Ray Jr. (Brenda), Cyndi, Kelly, Corky, Bobby (Kathy), Cristin (Chris) and Grandson Mark who was raised Papa and Cis, as well as 10 additional grandchildren, Ray III (Michelle), Corey, Catherine (Tanner), Cydney (Skyler), Morgan (Trevor), Tisha, Mitch (Heather), Michael, Taylar, Rylee. Thirteen Great Grandchildren, Peyton, Rhyan, Eli, Asher, JJ, Leighton, Corbett, Kyla, Emma, Aviyn, Kaylee, Maci and Ava. Survivors in addition are his brothers in law Mark L. Bennett Jr. (Charlanne) and Stephen A. Bennett. Ray graduated from Patterson Park High School in Baltimore, Maryland in 1954, where he was All -State in football, wrestling and lacrosse. He enrolled at Kansas State on a football scholarship. He wrestled as well and was captain senior year. He graduated from Kansas State in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. He earned his Master's Degree of science from Emporia State in 1958. He taught and coached at his alma mater then returned to Kansas to teach 8th grade and coach basketball at Wanamaker Grade School. He also taught in the Shawnee heights area, Seaman High and Topeka High before moving to Washburn Rural in 1975 and staying until retirement in 1996. His spring and summer activities include 25 plus years as head grounds keeper at Ken Berry Ball Park. Ray was a very modest person and detested being the center of attention. He could not bear the thought of a funeral and made Cis promise not to have one. Ray was cremated and wished for his ashes to be spread. We plan to have a family Memorial when the Iris bloom. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to super-penn.com, Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle 66606 or Ray Glaze WRHS scholarship fund. Ray's complete obituary is available at [email protected] We give many thanks for the wonderful care of Dad by the PCU unit and 6th floor crew at St. Francis. We can't say enough good things about the love and care he received from Midland Hospice. They were outstanding!
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020