Charles Richard "Deacon" Oroke Charles R. "Deacon" Oroke, 71, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
He was born July 15, 1948, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Charles and Ona (Griffith) Oroke.
Deacon graduated from Topeka High School in 1966 and then he went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Washburn University. He served in the Army Reserve as a medic.
Deacon was employed by Nestle Swiss Food and Beverage Company for approximately 27 years prior to retiring. He also worked for the Census and currently held a part time position with the Capital Gift Shop.
Deacon was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church, of Topeka, a member of the Washburn Alumni Association and a part of Shadywood West Home Owners Association.
Deacon married Pamela Jeanne Anderson on June 14, 1969 at the First Baptist Church of Topeka.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Oroke of the home; his daughter, Melissa Wallace of Topeka, KS; his granddaughter, Ainsley Wallace of Topeka; a brother, Robert Oroke of Topeka; two sisters, Charlene Bryan and Marcia Haag of Topeka. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Deacon enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading, and any parent /grandparent activities. He took great pride in growing his tomatoes and was a huge KU Basketball fan. He especially loved his family and spending time with them.
Honoring Deacon's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020