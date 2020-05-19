|
|
Mr. Charles Robert Abell Charles Robert Abell, 87, of Wamego, KS passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence at Home of the Flint Hills in St. George, KS.
On July 3, 1932, Charlie was born in Wilsey, KS to Charles Laurel Abell and Alice Rose (Bersuch) Abell. Charlie attended Topeka High School and graduated in 1950. Charlie joined the United States Air Force in August of 1951 and served for 26 years, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He was united in marriage to Vera Eileen (Erwin) Abell on September 30, 1954 in Topeka, KS. She precedes him in death.
Charlie traveled all over during his years of service. While in service he was awarded the BRONZE STAR, Meritorious Service Medal - 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Joint Service Commondation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal - 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal- 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal - 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Longevity Service Medal - 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award - 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force NCO Academy ribbon. Charlie was a lifetime member of the Air Force Sergeants Association.
During his years in the service he also attended college classes and received his Bachelors degree from Chaminade College, Honolulu, HI. After retirement from the Air Force in 1977 he attended Stormont Vail Xray Technician School and upon completion took a position at Wamego City Hospital where he worked for 13 years.
After retiring from WCH, he and Vera traveled the country visiting family and friends. They spent their summers in Helena, MT enjoying the mountains and scenery that Montana provided.
When back home Charlie enjoyed his time reading western books and coin collecting. You could find him Wednesday evenings helping Vera and the kitchen staff prepare meals for United Methodist Church in Wamego. Charlie was known for his calm demeanor and dry humor.
Charlie is survived by: Six children: Amy Miller (Doug) of Sugarland, TX, Kenneth C. (K.C.) Abell (Judy), of San Antonio, TX, Kelly Abell (Kathy) of Lincoln, NE, Tina Bates (Steve) of Wamego, KS, Kyle Abell (Kemi) of Seattle, WA, Charles "Chuck" Abell (Stephania) of Norman, OK; one sister, Sue Murray of Tuscon, AZ; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Jean Peterson, and his brother Don Abell.
A private chapel and graveside service will be held for the family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego and Wamego City Cemetery. Friends may call at the Stewart Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date TBA. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested a memorial to the or the Veterans of Foreign Wars - Unmet Needs, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020