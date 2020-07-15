Charles "Chuck" Roy Waetzig, 91, Carbondale, Kansas, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home. He was born October 15, 1928, at Carbondale, Kansas. He was the son of Alfred Edward and Emma Julia Purdy Waetzig. He grew up in Carbondale and graduated from Carbondale High School in 1946.
Chuck served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 overseas in Germany. He worked for the State of Kansas as a Construction Inspector from 1969 until retirement in 1991.
He married Mona Eileen Waetzig, September 13, 1958 at Carbondale, Kansas. She died September 8, 2015.
He also was preceded in death by three brothers and seven sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Robin (George) Baird, Carbondale, KS; Sheryl (Mark) George, Lenexa, KS; two sons, Rick (Donna) Waetzig, Topeka, KS; Charles (Barbara Barnard) Waetzig, Topeka, KS; five sisters, Virginia Downs, Peggy Owens, June Onnen, Topeka, KS, and Alice Bernhardt and Carol Ashwill, Carbondale; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Chuck enjoyed traveling, KU sports, Cardinals baseball, and family most of all.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 16, at the Carbondale Cemetery, Carbondale, KS. Chuck will lie in state from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 15th at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Overbrook, Kansas, where the family will greet friends and relatives. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or the Santa Fe Trail High School Activity Fund and sent in care of Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be left online at www.lamb-roberts.com
.