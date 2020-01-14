|
|
Charles S. "Pete" Peterson Charles S. "Pete" Peterson, 86, formerly of Burlingame, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Charles was cremated. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, Kansas. Inurnment will follow in Burlingame Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020