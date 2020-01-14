Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carey Funeral Home Inc
503 S Topeka
Burlingame, KS 66413
(785) 654-3325
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles S. "Pete" Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles S. "Pete" Peterson Obituary
Charles S. "Pete" Peterson Charles S. "Pete" Peterson, 86, formerly of Burlingame, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Charles was cremated. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, Kansas. Inurnment will follow in Burlingame Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -