Charles S. Stauffer Charles S. Stauffer, of Solvang, Calif., died April 8 of complications from vascular surgery after having lived a full and accomplished life devoted to his family, friends and community. He was 64 years old.
Charlie's kindness and generosity, his love of nature, learning, music and laughter, touched and inspired the many who knew and admired him.
He was born June 24, 1955 in Topeka, the son of Suzanne W. Stauffer and Stanley H. Stauffer. A graduate of Fountain Valley School in Colorado Springs, Colo., he went on to earn a bachelor's degree in American Studies from the University of California at Santa Cruz in 1977. After college he worked in a variety of broadcasting positions for Stauffer Communications, Inc. In 1984, he became general manager of KCOY-TV in Santa Maria, Calif., a position he held until the company's sale in 1995. He then worked as a communications consultant and pursued a second career as a commercial Realtor.
Charlie was a gifted jazz pianist who played original compositions both solo and in ensembles in the Santa Ynez, Calif. area. He was an avid naturalist and horticulturist, and was particularly interested in plants native to coastal California. A voracious, lifelong reader, his intellectual interests and breadth of knowledge were expansive. He served on numerous non-profit boards as well as the Grand Jury of Santa Barbara County.
In addition to his wife of 36 years, Cheryl, he is survived by his daughter, Caiti Stauffer, son Chase Stauffer (Anja) and grandson Miles Stauffer, all of Los Angeles. He leaves three brothers, Peter W. Stauffer (Anne), Topeka, Clay W. Stauffer (Barbara), Holland, Mich., Grant S. Stauffer (Shanna), Columbia, Mo., and a sister, Elizabeth D. S. Leonard (Brian), Vancouver, Wash., 11 nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Ollie.
A celebration of life will be held in the fall.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020