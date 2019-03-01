Home

Charles W. Eissler Obituary
Charles W. Eissler Charles W. Eissler, 81, of Topeka, passed away on February 20, 2019.

He was born September 28, 1937 in Dwight, Kansas to parents Jacob and Amanda (Thowe) Eissler. They moved to their farm near Vassar, Kansas when he was 11 and he graduated from Lyndon High School. His parents preceded him in death along with his sister, Dorothy Kuntze and brother, Howard Eissler.

Charles married Donna Rae Brunkow on May 18, 1958, she survives along with his three children- Cynthia Shepard (Rodger,) Charles L. Eissler, Jr. (Kim,) Theresa Burckhard (Mike) and five grandchildren, Christopher Shepard, Jennifer (Shepard) Endsley, Rachel (Shepard) Koger, Chelsie Shepard and Charles Jacob "Jake" Eissler III. Charles has 3 great grandchildren and one on the way.

Charles briefly served in the United States Marine Corps, stationed in San Diego. He retired from Goodyear after 37 years of service and resided in Topeka over 60 years with his wife. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 4, 2019, family visitation 10:00 a.m. prior to the service, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4211 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, Kansas. Private inurnment with Military Honors at Vassar Cemetery will follow at later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Park-Assisted Living, 1021 Fleming Ct. Topeka, Kansas-66614 for "Charlie's Garden" because of his love for vegetable gardening, to establish a wheelchair-accessible garden. Donations may also be made to Calvary Lutheran Church. (For full obituary go to: www.midwestcremationsociety.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
