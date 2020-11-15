Charles William Nimz, Jr. 88, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.Charlie was born February 12, 1932, in Denton, Kansas to Charles and Elizabeth Denton Nimz.He graduated from Denton High School and served in the Kansas National Guard for eight years. On October 10, 1953, Charlie married June Ileene Rader. They enjoyed more than 65 years together prior to her death August 25, 2019.He worked for M.B. Salsbury Supply and retired from Berry Tractor. Charlie was known for his "one-liners" and his countless stories. He loved his sweets and was an exceptional Grandpa. He will be greatly missed.Survivors include sons, Charles (Linda), Kevin (Tina); and daughters Mary Nimz, Julie (Kent) Schwerdt; along with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; his brother, Jerome Nimz, Hiawatha, Kansas.He will lie in state Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Graveside service at Denton Cemetery is private.Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission and Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of the funeral home.Thank you to The HealthCare Resort of Topeka for the wonderful care!Condolences may be sent online to