Charles William ""Bill"" Hime Charles William "Bill" Hime, 89, of Oskaloosa, KS, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Grave Side Service at 11 AM, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Centerville Cemetery, Centerville, KS. Visitation 3 to 7 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Social distancing guidelines followed at Funeral Home and the Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020