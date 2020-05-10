Home

Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Centerville KS Cemetery
More Obituaries for Charles Hime
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles William "Bill" Hime

Charles William "Bill" Hime Obituary
Charles William ""Bill"" Hime Charles William "Bill" Hime, 89, of Oskaloosa, KS, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Grave Side Service at 11 AM, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Centerville Cemetery, Centerville, KS. Visitation 3 to 7 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Social distancing guidelines followed at Funeral Home and the Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. barnettfamilyfh.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020
