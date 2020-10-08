1/
Charles William "Chuck" Wickham
Charles (Chuck) William Wickham 85, of Topeka, died Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Chuck was born in Beloit, KS, April 3, 1935, to Laura & Roy Wickham. He graduated from Beloit High School. He married Frances Siegrist April 2, 1960.

Memorial arrangements will be held Saturday, October 10 at 10 a.m. at Shawnee Lake (east of the tennis courts on the SW side of the lake) University United Methodist Church will conduct the service. Masks and social distancing are required due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to the Jordan Farris College Fund at Community National Bank, 5431 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614.

For full obituary. http://www.midwestcremationsociety.com/2020/10/charles-chuckwilliam-wickham/

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Cremation Society, Inc.
525 SE 37th St
Topeka, KS 66605
785-249-6815
