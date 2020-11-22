Charley R. Coe II, 62, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Hospice House.
He was born January 21, 1958, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Milburn and Bernice (Hicks) Coe. He graduated from Topeka High School.
He enjoyed electronics and guitar and loved spending time with family and friends. Survivors include a sister, Patty (Coe) Morrell, of PA, and a brother, Bob Coe, of AZ; four nephews; one niece and six great nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Pauline Hicks and his father, Milburn "Mike" Coe.
A Graveside Service will be held in the spring of 2021 at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW Sixth Ave., Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Connection, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS, 66606.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
