Charlotte A. Maendele, age 87, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Legend at Capital Ridge in Topeka. She will lie in state after 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 22 at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 4-7:00 P.M., with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 5:00 P.M. A Graveside Service with burial will be on Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00 A.M. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.
Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and/or Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish. For a complete obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com
. Charlotte A. Maendele