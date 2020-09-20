1/1
Charlotte A. Maendele
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte A. Maendele, age 87, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Legend at Capital Ridge in Topeka. She will lie in state after 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 22 at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 4-7:00 P.M., with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 5:00 P.M. A Graveside Service with burial will be on Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00 A.M. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish. For a complete obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Charlotte A. Maendele

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved