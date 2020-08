Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family

OSAGE CITY- Charlotte A. Ryan, 77, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home in Osage City.



Cremation is planned and a private inurnment at a later date at Rapp Cemetery, west of Osage City. VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City is in charge of arrangements.



