Charlotte D. Konrade Noland, 95, of Topeka, died August 31, 2020 at the House at Midland Care.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas on December 23, 1924 the daughter of Charles and Catherine (Birmingham) Dale. Charlotte was a graduate of Capitol Catholic High School class of 1943.
She was retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. After her retirement she audited many classes at Washburn University where she learned about many different subjects.
Charlotte attended daily mass and enjoyed dancing and sewing.
She was a member of Mater Dei Holy Name Parish, the Loyal Christian Benevolent Association where she served as Past President and Recorder, Holy Name Altar Guild and the Rosary Circle at church and was a member of FCE (Family and Community Education).
She married John W. Konrade on June 29, 1948 who preceded her in death on December 22, 1974. Charlotte married John H. Noland on April 16, 1988 who also predeceased her on March 15, 1997. She was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph Konrade, two daughters, Geri Rose Konrade and Susan Ewbank and all her siblings, John Dale, Charles Dale, Rose Bevitt, Ellen Foster, Catherine Sommers, Frances Esfeld, and Mary Patzell.
Charlotte is survived by her children, John A. Konrade of St. Petersburg, Florida, Peter (Tracey) Konrade, Michelle (Joe) Singer, Barbara (Doug) Moore, Julie (Earl) Klass all of Topeka. a step son, John W. (Dee) Noland of Westchester, Pennsylvania, and brother-in-law Woody (Bonnie) Konrade. She also has 28 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild with one on the way.
Charlotte will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday after 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Mater Dei Holy Name Parish. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Mater Dei Holy Name Parish or Mater Dei School, sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
