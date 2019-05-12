|
|
Charlotte I. Brown Charlotte Irene Brown, 80, of Overland Park, formerly of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Charlotte was born September 27, 1938 the daughter of John Dean and Mildred (Oyler) Reagan, Sr. She was adopted and raised by Miller and Wilma Jean Huggins. She was a graduate of Highland Park High School.
Charlotte married Phillip Luthi. To this union there were three children, Terry L. Luthi, Jerry A. Luthi and Barry G. Luthi. They later divorced. She married Steve Brown. They later divorced. Survivors include two sons, Terry L. Luthi, Emporia and Barry G. Luthi, Topeka; six grandchildren, Alex, Allen and Tyler Luthi sons of Terry L. Luthi, Julie Luthi, daughter of Jerry A. Luthi, Barron and Jessica Luthi, son and daughter of Barry G. Luthi; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, John A. Reagan of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Reagan, Sr. and his wife; a son, Jerry A. Luthi; her ex-husband, Phillip Luthi; adopted parents, Miller and Wilma Jean Huggins; and a granddaughter, Amanda Luthi.
Charlotte was a Christian. She enjoyed playing the piano, accordion and guitar.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019