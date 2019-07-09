|
Charlotte J. Foust Charlotte J. Foust, 86, of Berryton, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at KU Hospital St Francis Campus in Topeka. She was born June 12, 1933 in Arkansas City, Kansas, daughter of Charlie and Pauline (Scholes) Foust. Charlotte graduated from Arkansas City High School. She attended Highland Heights Christian Church in Topeka.
Survivors include a brother, Kenneth Foust (Lois) of Midwest City OK, sister-in-law Donna Foust (Bill) of Midwest City OK, and nephew David (Kathy) Widner of the home. She is also survived by 2 nieces, 4 other nephews, and many grandnieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; toddler son, Michael Munson; sister, Betty Widner (Ray); and brother, Bill Foust (Donna). A beloved great-aunt, Irene Diel Harguess, passed away in May.
Charlotte's life journey began and ended in Kansas but most of her adult years were spent in Oklahoma. Her love of God, family, and friends was foremost, then baseball, fried chicken, clouds, and wildbirds. Charlotte's pace may have been slowed by cerebral palsy, but her quick sense of humor and independent attitude is what is remembered and treasured.
Charlotte's wish was for cremation and no memorial service. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in Newkirk OK.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Heights Christian Church, 2930 SE Tecumseh Rd., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019