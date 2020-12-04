Charlotte Jeanene Rissen-Lassiter, age 71, died on December 1, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1949 in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Earl Rissen Sr. and Mervis Yvonne (Slocum) Rissen. She retired from the State of Kansas, Social and Rehabilitation Services - Disability and Referral Services after 20+ years of service.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents and two sisters, Barbara Rissen and Cheryl Stogsdill.
She is survived by her husband Trent, of the home, two brothers; Jerry Rissen and Earl (Vera Villalobos) Rissen, nephew Derek (Shae) Blanchard, nephew and close friend, Phillip Rissen and many other friends and extended family.
Charlotte graduated from Kansas State University with a MastersDegree in fine arts. She was an extremely talented artist who had a one-woman art show display in the 1970's and designed mod fashion clothing in the 1960's for Mother Earth and MoodsUnlimited. She created several incredible pieces of rock artists and Topeka scenes with black pen and ink. She continued to follow art and fashion trends throughout her life and loved a good purse and a nice pair of shoes.
She married Rory "Trent" Lassiter on August 2, 1990 and became the love of his life for the next 30 years. She and Trent loved to spend time together and to travel, as time allowed. Some of their favorite memories were of days that were shared in Colorado and New Mexico.
Charlotte was a kind and generous person and the number of lives that she touched is immeasureable.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery with immediate family only at a later date. For full obituary go to: www.midwestcremationsociety.com