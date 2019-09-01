|
|
Charlotte L. Frank Charlotte L. Frank, 82, of Overland Park, KS passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was a long time resident of Silver Lake, KS.
She was born on November 9, 1936 in Otego, KS the daughter of Charlie and Elsie Underwood.
She graduated from Esbon High School in Kansas.
Charlotte was employed by AT&T/Southwestern Bell and worked there until her retirement in 1991.
Charlotte married Robert "Bob" Frank on April 14, 1962. He preceded her in death on October 20, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Max, Milton, Dale, and Gayle.
She is survived by children, Kevin Frank of Washington, D.C., Kim (Frank) Lilley, and husband Brent, of Overland Park, KS; two grandchildren, Carson Lilley and Madison Lilley; siblings, Corrinne Johnson, Lorna Hajny and Verle Underwood.
Charlotte enjoyed her grandchildren, travel and the church. She was especially close to her niece, Sherry (Hajny) Young and Sherry's husband Bob Young.
The family will greet friends during a visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore St, Silver Lake, KS 66539. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Silver Lake United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, 204 Madore St, Silver Lake, KS 66539.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019