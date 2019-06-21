|
|
Charlotte M. Brady Charlotte M. Brady, age 52, of Topeka, formerly of Santa Rosa, California, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her current home in Topeka. Charlotte was born September 15, 1966 in Ft. Riley, Kansas the daughter of Charles and Doris Laul Brown. Charlotte graduated from Novato High School in California. She lived in California most of her life. She was a friend of Bill W. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Brown Jr. She is survived by her father, Charlie Brown of Washington, Kansas and her mother, Doris Laul of Petaluma, California. Charlotte was known by all for her big smile, sarcastic sense of humor and compassion for the underdog.
Celebration of life services are pending. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019