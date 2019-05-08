Home

Cherie Wasson Obituary
Cherie Wasson Cherie Lynn Wasson 51 of Berryton, Kansas died tragically in an auto accident on May 1, 2019.

She was born December 29, 1966, Cherie had many passions in life. She rode and showed horses until late into her adult years. Throughout her life, she was fascinated by photography and had a brilliant eye for landscapes, animals and people. From cat shows to horse shows, she had a way of capturing animals rarely seen in photography. She touched thousands of lives and was always there to lend a helping hand. Deeply loved by family and friends, she will be truly missed.

Cherie is survived by her husband, David Henery and their son, William Wasson. She was proceeded in death by her father, William Barry Wasson.

A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 am., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue , Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service.

A memorial fund has been setup for Cherie's family at Envista Credit Union of Topeka. Donations may be dropped off at any bank location or made via http://www.paypal.me/cheriewassonmemorial.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
