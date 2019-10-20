|
Cherrie Ann (Bengtson) Koehn Cherrie Ann (Bengtson) Koehn passed away on October 16, 2019. Cherrie was born October 28, 1929 in Obert, Nebraska, the daughter of Harald and Helen Bengtson. The family soon moved to Ponca, Nebraska where she grew up and graduated from high school.
She enrolled at the University of Nebraska in 1946 and was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She graduated 4 years later with a degree in Education. In her sophomore year she met William A. Koehn. They were married February 11, 1951 in Ponca, Nebraska.
They moved to Topeka in 1954 where Bill founded Medical Arts Pharmacy. In their early years, Cherrie was a substitute school teacher. She also spent her time assisting Bill in many areas of the business, primarily in administration and bookkeeping.
Cherrie enjoyed traveling abroad with Bill, playing tennis and golf, snow skiing and attending K.U. athletic activities. Cherrie was a member of First Congregational Church. She enjoyed volunteering for the Washburn Mulvane Art Museum and Stormont Vail Women's Auxiliary. She was a member of PEO.
Cherrie will be remembered for her amazing cooking, her creative flair for decorating the gifts she gave to others, and her love for cats.
Cherrie is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Cheryl Koehn; grandchildren, Tyler, Brett, and Courtney Koehn-Dowty (Alex); and nephew, Craig Cowen (Austin, TX). She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, 2016, a son, Kevin, in 2000 and a sister, Pamela, in 2007.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at First Congregational Church, 1701 SW Collins, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW Tenth, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arab Shrine Travel Fund, 1305 S Kansas Avenue, Topeka or Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019