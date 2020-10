Cheryl A. Ramirez, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 77. A visitation with viewing will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 6-7:00 P.M., followed by a funeral service at 7:00 P.M., all at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Cremation will follow after the services. Memorial Contributions: Helping Hands Humane Society. To view an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com . Cheryl A. Ramirez