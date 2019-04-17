|
|
Cheryl Ann (McCaine) Eldringhoff Cheryl Ann Eldringhoff was born September 5th, 1957 -The daughter of John and Juanita McCaine. On April 3rd, 2019, she left this earth. She departed in her sleep, while living in Desert Hot Springs, California. She leaves behind 5 children: Jerry McCaine, Patrick, Joseph, Nicholas, and Anthony Eldringhoff, as well as her 2 grandchildren: Isaac Eldringhoff and Gideon Eldringhoff. She also has departed from her partner and soulmate Kelly French, as well as her siblings.
She grew up in Missouri with her 9 siblings: Sharon, Johnny, Lonny, Charles, Beverly, Linda, Robert, John Jr, Denise. She was preceded in death, by both her parents, as well as her brothers, Johnny and Lonny, as well as her grandson Brent Eldringhoff. Growing up in the inner-city neighborhoods of Kansas City, Missouri, the family had limited resources. She adapted and built up a toughness that she kept throughout her life. She leaned on her siblings. When enduring a difficult family situation, she found solace in the great literary classics. She loved to read, and the public library became her sanctuary. Authors like John Steinbeck and Mark Twain were among her favorites. She has a vintage book collection going back to the 1700's. She even wrote wonderful poems and songs.
Cheryl graduated from Washburn University in 1993 with a BSN in nursing. She started her nursing career at the Menninger clinic in Topeka, KS. She had a natural gift for helping people and dedicated her life to mental health treatment. Throughout her career she touched the hearts of many, working in various programs and hospitals throughout the country. Before heading off to work she often commented that she was making a difference and giving back to others. She was always the compassionate humanitarian yet at the same time very humble about her gift. She turned hardships into challenges and she used her inner strength to take on every imaginable life situation at work. Using her life as an example, we know what to do with ours.
Her most recent work position was at the Betty Ford Clinic working in the substance abuse program. Throughout her career in nursing she worked with eating disorder patients, the elderly, trauma survivors, and children, as well as those struggling with substance abuse. She was a teacher, an advocate, a treater and a healer.
She was so friendly to everyone that she met and always struck up a conversation with people everywhere - on a walk through the neighborhood, at the bank, post office, grocery store, and in restaurants etc. She was so observant and noticed so much about people. She had a magnetic personality for sure. She always said no matter what you do, be kind to everyone. She had planned to get involved with city council meetings to discuss issues in the community and offer a helping hand.
She loved to take walks with her partner Kelly and her Terrier Priscila in the hills high above the peaceful desert town - known locally as DHS. She often got ideas for their garden on their walks. She saw the beauty in nature. She had a childlike love of the wild animals and birds such as doves, quail, crows, hawks, bats, hummingbirds, butterflies, bunnies and squirrels that could be seen on a walk. There was a nest of four doves in the backyard and had a big smile when looking at them. Often, you could find her in the garden. In addition to being a healer, she had a natural green thumb, magically bringing plants to life. She loved her harmonica and would play it when she got inspired. In her final days, she was happy with Kelly in DHS, and would share this excitement with her children when they spoke on the phone -poetically speaking about the beautiful mountains and hills. She found love out there, love that she intended to hold onto for the rest of her life. Love that transcends death.
She seemed to know something about every movie star, band member or celebrity. She had a huge collection of music and we would listen to her favorite tunes everywhere we went. She enjoyed cooking and was always interested in trying out a new recipe. When she went to a restaurant with you, she would give her critique of it. She absolutely loved going to thrift stores and flea markets. She collected retro art, rattan and other wood furniture, wicker, lamps, stained glass and other antiques. Her creative side was captivated by vibrant colors, patterns and textures. Travelling was another favorite interest of hers. She enjoyed talking about her memories in Manhattan, such as seeing plays on Broadway and visiting Central Park. In San Francisco it was the Embarcadero, The Presidio, Land's End, Haight Ashbury, The Golden Gate Bridge and The Mission District. She lived in Minneapolis for many years and talked about the charming neighborhoods, the 10,000 lakes and the beauty and history of St. Paul. She often talked about how beautiful Puerto Rico was when she travelled there with one of her sons and her good friend Phonpet. She went snorkeling and described the awesomely gorgeous sea creatures she encountered there. She often talked about her Cherokee heritage and had fond memories of her grandmother. She was dedicated to her friends, children, and partner. She immediately bonded with Kelly's parents Margaret and Chip and expressed her love for them. She taught all of us that nothing compares to the bond of love, and her unconditional love is something that we will carry with us forever.
Cheryl's Celebration of Life will be held in Gage Park - Westlake Shelter House, 635 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66606 04/20/2019 11:30am-2:30pm For further information contact [email protected]
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019