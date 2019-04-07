Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Cheryl E. (Rissen) Stogsdill

Cheryl E. (Rissen) Stogsdill Obituary
Cheryl E. (Rissen) Stogsdill Cheryl E. (Rissen) Stogsdill, 62, of Douglass, KS died March 2, 2019 in Wichita, KS.

She was born April 12, 1956 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Earl and Yvonne (Slocum) Rissen.

Cheryl is survived by a son, Derek Blanchard and his wife, Shae, of Mayetta, KS; a sister, Charlotte Lassiter and her husband, Trent, and two brothers, Earl Rissen and his wife, Vera, and Jerry Rissen all of Topeka. One grandson also survives.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 6th and Gage Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Valeo Foundation, 5401 SW 7th Street Topeka, KS 66606.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
