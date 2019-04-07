|
Cheryl E. (Rissen) Stogsdill Cheryl E. (Rissen) Stogsdill, 62, of Douglass, KS died March 2, 2019 in Wichita, KS.
She was born April 12, 1956 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Earl and Yvonne (Slocum) Rissen.
Cheryl is survived by a son, Derek Blanchard and his wife, Shae, of Mayetta, KS; a sister, Charlotte Lassiter and her husband, Trent, and two brothers, Earl Rissen and his wife, Vera, and Jerry Rissen all of Topeka. One grandson also survives.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 6th and Gage Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Valeo Foundation, 5401 SW 7th Street Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019