Cheryl (Elliott) Gilmore, 70, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
She was born March 13, 1950, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Jack and Betty (Richardson) Elliott.
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie (Matt) Grubb of Ozawkie and two grandchildren, Angel Elliott and America Grubb; two sisters, Judy (Richard) Harmon and Denise (Steve) Wodtke both of Topeka. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. A visitation will take place one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66606.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas National Guard Museum, 125 SE Airport Dr., Topeka, KS 66619.
