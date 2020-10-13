1/
Cheryl (Elliott) Gilmore
1950 - 2020
Cheryl (Elliott) Gilmore, 70, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

She was born March 13, 1950, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Jack and Betty (Richardson) Elliott.

Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie (Matt) Grubb of Ozawkie and two grandchildren, Angel Elliott and America Grubb; two sisters, Judy (Richard) Harmon and Denise (Steve) Wodtke both of Topeka. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. A visitation will take place one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66606.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas National Guard Museum, 125 SE Airport Dr., Topeka, KS 66619.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
OCT
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
OCT
15
Interment
Memorial Park Cemetery
