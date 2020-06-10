Cheryl K. (Luscombe) Hamlin Cheryl Kay Hamlin, 70, of Circleville, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home with family by her side.
Memorial Graveside Service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Holton Cemetery. A register book will be available at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials may be given to the Jackson County Senior Citizens c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.