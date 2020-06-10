Cheryl K. (Luscombe) Hamlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl K. (Luscombe) Hamlin Cheryl Kay Hamlin, 70, of Circleville, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

Memorial Graveside Service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Holton Cemetery. A register book will be available at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials may be given to the Jackson County Senior Citizens c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Holton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved