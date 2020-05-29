Cheryl Kay (Luscombe) Hamlin CIRCLEVILLE- Cheryl Kay Hamlin, 70, of Circleville, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Graveside memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Holton Cemetery. A register book will be available at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials may be given to the Jackson County Senior Citizens c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website.