Cheryl Kay (Luscombe) Hamlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Kay (Luscombe) Hamlin CIRCLEVILLE- Cheryl Kay Hamlin, 70, of Circleville, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Graveside memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Holton Cemetery. A register book will be available at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials may be given to the Jackson County Senior Citizens c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website.

www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved