Cheryl Lee (Garren) Forbes Cheryl Lee Forbes, 74, of Oskaloosa, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home. Cremation Care is planned. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be 2-4 PM, Saturday, July 27 at Oskaloosa United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Inurnment at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa. Memorials to Oskaloosa United Methodist Church or Jefferson County Friends of Hospice in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019