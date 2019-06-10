|
|
In Memory Of
Honoring Your Memory Today
Dr. Cheryl Lynn Fields, Ph.D
aka Still Standing
2-21-67-6-10-15
Hi Precious,
I know you received and embraced your Dad (Richard Bass) on Nov. 18,2018 with open arms, He came to be with God, you, baby Britt and the rest of the family. We lost another loved one. Again, feelings of loneliness and sadness set in. We don't know exactly how much time we have here on earth before our life will end, so I go by your motto: To Love Each Other Unconditionally and Spread Kindness Everyday ! With Each Day is a New Beginning, a Challenge and a Chance to make the Right Choice. Keep watching over us and sending Blessings down.
We love and miss you every single day.
Love Mom( Carliese Bass) & Family
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on June 10, 2019