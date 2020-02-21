|
In Memory Of
Dr. Cheryl Lynn Fields Ph.D
2-21-67 - 6-10-15
Celebrating You Happy Birthday!
Today brings back many memories of the good times we made together. Lots of laughs, fun and adventures with some tears shed along the way. You were unique. One of a kind. Upbeat and smiling always. Kept family together. Missing you goes without saying. Our bond is forever : inseparable, unstoppable, unconditional. I am thankful for all Blessings.
Love Ya, Mom, Carliese Bass & Family
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Feb. 21, 2020