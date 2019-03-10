|
|
Cheryl M. Dechand Cheryl Marie Dechand, 67, of Topeka, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 after a very courageous battle with lung cancer.
A memorial ceremony will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Funeral Chapel & Reception Center on Saturday, March 23rd at 10 am. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Angel Fund through the Stormont Vail Foundation. Go to https://www.stormontvail.org/give/donate/ and select "Gift Designation", "Other", "Angel Fund".
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019