Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Dechand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl M. Dechand

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cheryl M. Dechand Obituary
Cheryl M. Dechand Cheryl Marie Dechand, 67, of Topeka, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 after a very courageous battle with lung cancer.

A memorial ceremony will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Funeral Chapel & Reception Center on Saturday, March 23rd at 10 am. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Angel Fund through the Stormont Vail Foundation. Go to https://www.stormontvail.org/give/donate/ and select "Gift Designation", "Other", "Angel Fund".

To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now