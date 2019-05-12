|
|
Cheryll Duer Cheryll Duer, 62, of Topeka, passed away on May 10, 2019.
Cheryll will lie in state from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. The family will receive friends during a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Private burial will take place at Onaga Cemetery, Onaga, KS.
To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019