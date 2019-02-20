|
Christian "Chris" Barnett Christian "Chris" Barnett of Topeka, Kansas passed away February 13, 2019. He was born January 16, 1979 in Topeka, Kansas to Sylvia D. Barnett and David W. Barnett.
He attended Manhattan High School. He was a member of Union Local #1290--Kansas Construction Trades and later transferred to Kansas Building Trades.
Survivors include his mother, Sylvia D. Barnett of Topeka; his daughter Kallie Barnett of Topeka; his sister, Megan Sperry and her husband, Scot Sperry of Kansas City and many uncles, cousins, and close friends.
He was proceeded in death by his father, David W. Barnett in 1995.
Chris loved to attend concerts with friends and had a love of being on the road. He loved traveling to the Ozarks and had just recently made a trip there to visit a friend.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel. Private interment will take place at a later date.
