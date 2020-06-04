Christie A. Schreiber Christie Schreiber, 59, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
She was born December 30, 1960, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Cleo and Barbara (Crowley) Schreiber.
A Graveside Service will be at 2:00pm, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. For the full obituary, visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
She was born December 30, 1960, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Cleo and Barbara (Crowley) Schreiber.
A Graveside Service will be at 2:00pm, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. For the full obituary, visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.