Christina Lynn Peavler Christina Lynn Peavler, 57, lost her 10 year battle against cancer on Feb. 18, 2019. Christi was born Sept 1, 1961 in Joplin, Mo. She graduated from Seaman High School in 1979 and later graduated from Washburn School of Nursing in 1993.
Christina proudly served in the US Army as a nurse and advanced to 2nd. Lieutenant. After serving in the army she worked at Stormont Vail Hospital, St Francis Hospital and several nursing homes.
She is survived by her husband James Peavler, 3 children, Shane Kuney(Jen), Dustin Kuney and Dani Jo Ralph(Calab), 2 step-children Chelsea Ann Peavler and Cody James Peavler, Christina's parents Joan Bervert(Andrew) and Morton Hight(Charlene), Sister Theresa Hight and Mark Hight.. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren Olivia Kuney, Makenzie and Marley Jo Kuney, and Sawyer Lynn Ralph, and aunt to six.
Services will be held at Victory City Church Sat, Feb 23rd at 4:00PM with Family Visitation at 3:00PM.
Family request in lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019