Christina Marie Snyder


1966 - 2020
Christina Marie Snyder Obituary
Christina Marie Snyder Christina Marie Snyder, 53, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Tina will be missed. Despite her physical challenges, she lived a joyful and vibrant life displaying pure happiness. Tina, born November 21, 1966, graduated from Capper Foundation in 1986. Tina loved to watch the Chiefs and of course the Jayhawks, but she was definitely Royal Blue. Aside from watching her favorites, Tina was an avid sports participant, medaling in everything from shot put and bowling to probably her favorite, Bocci ball. In the year 1987, Tina qualified for the Seventh International Special Olympic Games and she earned a gold, a silver and two bronze medals.

Tina's heart was as big as her medal collection. She was always so excited to see her nieces and nephews, but absolutely loved seeing and hugging her 9 great-nieces and nephews.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Gail and Sandra Snyder and nephew, Stephen Matthew Snyder. Tina's survivors include her brother, Stephen Snyder and his wife Judy, her sisters, Sheryl Brann and her husband Michael, and Dona Sue Snyder. Her nieces and nephews: Christopher Brann and Catherine Trammell and husband Brent, Jessica (Snyder) Anderson and her husband Joe, Jason Snyder and his wife Tonya, Rikki Kluber and Kaitlyn Kluber. Great-nieces and nephews: Kaiden, Landon, Clayton, Jaylon, Maya, Marlowe, Ansel, Obadiah and Yonder.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sheltered Living, Inc., Kansas Special Olympics, Midland Care Hospice House or consider volunteering.

The Snyder family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to Shetered Living, Inc., TARC, Capper Foundation, K.N.I., Midland Care Hospice House and the numerous other supports for our baby sister.

Services are pending. Please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com for service information.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
