Christina (Jameson) McCurtain Christina Jameson McCurtain, 83, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Norman, OK.
She was born on July 26, 1936 in her parent's home in Sulphur Township, McCurtain County, OK, the fifth of seven children of Bertha Pinkney Billingsley and Leslie Edward Jameson.
After graduating from Gray High School in Idabel, OK in 1954 she attended the University of Oklahoma earning a bachelor degree and a Master of Social Work in 1965. It was in graduate school she met the love of her life and future husband, Mike McCurtain, who was also earning an MSW. They were married on May 29,1965 at First Presbyterian Church in Norman after receiving their master's degrees.
The next four years, Christina and Mike lived in San Jose, CA. They decided to begin a family before Christina began her professional career. Their daughter, Judith, and son, Benjamin, were born in 1966 and 1968, respectively. In 1969, the family moved to Topeka, KS where Christina continued as a stay at home mom until the children were in middle school. She was a psychiatric social worker at Topeka State Hospital for many years. In 1984, she completed a third-year post masters social work training program at The Menninger Foundation, an educational and psychiatric treatment facility. After she left Topeka State, she did quality assessments for Beverly Enterprises and was a social worker for Midland Hospice before retiring in 2000. In 2005, Christina and Mike returned to Norman, OK.
Christina had become very interested in genealogy and became a member of three linage societies. She was accepted as a member of the Black Beaver Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in 2009. She was very active in DAR, holding many leadership roles, including Registrar. Her enthusiasm and willingness to help other women to search their linage to obtain membership in DAR was well respected. She was able to trace her lineage back to three Patriots. She was also accepted as a member of the Red Bud Chapter of The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, the Cameo Club (part of DAR) and Order of the Steel Magnolias. She enjoyed trips to cemeteries and genealogy libraries to search for ancestors to learn more about their lives.
Christina was a blood and platelet donor for many years, donating over 6 gallons of blood. She was a life member of the University of Oklahoma. She was a member of the League of Women's Voters in Norman and a proud democrat.
Christina and Mike endowed two scholarships. One honoring Christina's mentor and Mike's mother, Eloise McCurtain, at the University of Oklahoma School of Social Work. The other honoring their son, Benjamin Jameson McCurtain, at Carnegie Mellon University.
Christina was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Thelma Marie Gerhard and Wilma Charlene Bitting, brothers James Edward Jameson and Robert Lee Jameson, and her son, Benjamin Jameson McCurtain.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years Mike, her daughter Judith McCurtain (Michael) Boland, sisters Eunice Eloise (Wesley) Fox and Patricia Ann (Kenneth) Qualls, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, great nieces, great nephews, Precious cats Clarissa and Traveler, and many friends.
Christina was cremated. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 555 South University Blvd., Norman OK on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00pm. Inurnment will be at a later date at Canfield Cemetery, Idabel, OK. In lieu of flowers, please honor Christina with a contribution to a .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020